    15:12, 10 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Indian Open Para Athletics Int’l Champs

    None
    Фото: csp-parasport.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athletes won two medals at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships 2023, Kazinform quotes Parasport Press.

    Alexey Lukutin bagged silver in the shot-put final event throwing the ball as far as 7.95 meters. Ivan Zaleznyak pocketed the bronze medal in discus throwing.

    As earlier reported, the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships took place in Bangalore between May 4 and 8 bringing together 486 athletes from 11 nations.


    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
