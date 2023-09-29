Kazakhstan wins 25th medal at Asiad

Kazakhstan claimed the track cycling bronze in the men's team pursuit at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the men's team pursuit final, the Kazakhstani track cycling team made up of Artem Zakharov and Ramis Dinmukhametov won bronze, behind Japan and South Korea.

Kazakhstanis managed the distance of 50km.

Kazakhstan is currently 11th on the standings of the Asian Games 2023 with a total of 25 medals.