    21:29, 06 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 2nd bronze at World Judo Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov grabbed bronze at the 2022 World Judo Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Yeldos Smetov outperformed Dilshodbek Baratov of Uzbekistan in the 60kg bronze medal bout.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's female judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed bronze after defeating Mary Dee Vargas Ley of Chile in the 48kg bout.



    Photo: olympic.kz





    Kazakhstan Sport
