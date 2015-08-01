Kazakhstan wins 2nd place in CIS military-sports games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is the second in the first military-sports games among the friendly armies of the CIS, according to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, the Kazakh army team has won 49 medals including 7 gold, 18 silver and 24 bronze ones leaving behind athletes from Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia. The medals of the competition were won by swimmers, judokas, athletes in army fighting, weightlifting, and triathlon. In total, the first CIS military-sports games have joined more than 300 military men from six countries.