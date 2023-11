ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxer Valentina Khalzova earned third gold for Kazakhstan at the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship in Astana today.

Khalzova was stronger than Chinese Hong Gu 3:0 in the final bout in Women's Welter (69 kg) weight category.

Earlier Nazym Kyzaibay and Dina Zholaman hauled boxing gold for Kazakhstan in 48kg and 54kg weight categories respectively.