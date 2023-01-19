EN
    09:36, 19 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 3rd gold medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathlete Bekentay Turlubekov clinched gold at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The team consisting of Alexander Mukhin, Kirill Bauer, Vadim Kurales and Bekentay Turlubekov competed in men’s biathlon 10K sprint.

    Turlubekov clocked the distance in 27 minutes 51.5 seconds missing no target. American athlete Bjorn Westervelt claimed silver lagging only 8.3 seconds behind. The bronze medal also went to the Kazakh biathlete – Alexander Mukhin – who finished third with the result of 28 minutes 13.7 seconds.

    Biathlon. Men’s 10km sprint

    1. Bekentay Turlubekov (Kazakhstan) 27:51.5 (0+0)

    2. Bjorn Westervelt (U.S.) +8.3 (1+1)

    3. Alexander Mukhin (Kazakhstan) +22.2 (0+2)

    Photo: sports.kz
