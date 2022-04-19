Kazakhstan wins 3rd silver at Asian Wrestling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added the third silver medal to its medal tally at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships taking place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Maksat Yerezheov of Kazakhstan was beaten by Kyrgyz Akzhol Makhmudov in the Greco-Roman 77kg final to settle for silver.

The Kazakhstani hauled the 71kg silver medal at the 2014 Asian Wrestling Championships that took place in Nur-Sultan city. In 2017, he captured gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi.

Earlier it was reported that two Kazakh athletes claimed silver medals at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.