    20:19, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 47th medal at Asiad

    sport
    Photo: press service of Kazakhstan's Athletics Federation

    Kazakhstani athlete Nadezhda Dubovitskaya claimed the high jump bronze at the ongoing Asian Games, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    The Kazakhstani won a bronze medal with a result of 1.86m in the final of the high jump evet at the tournament. Winning gold and silver medals were Uzbek athletes Safina Sadullayeva and Svetlana Radzivil.

    Another Kazakhstani Kristina Ovchinnikova was fourth with a result of 1.83m.

    The 2023 Asian Games are set to run through October 8.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
