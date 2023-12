Kazakhstan wins 7 gold medals at Karate Grand Prix in Bratislava

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's karate team won seven gold medals at the 39th Grand Prix Slovakia, the tournament among juniors, cadets, and adults that took place in Bratislava, Olympic.kz reports.

Gold was struck by Kazakhstan's Yermukhammed Mels, Assemgul Yerdaulet, Nikol Tsengel, Olzhas Kulazhan, Ilyas Bekzadayev, Samat Kadyrkhanov, and Diana Mussabekova.

Besides, Kazakh karatekas bagged 4 silver and 11 bronze medals.