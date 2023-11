Kazakhstan wins 8 bronze medals at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eight Kazakh boxers won bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In men's semifinals, the bronze medalists are Samatali Toltayev (60kg), Nurbek Oralbay (80kg) and Sagyndyk Togambay (86kg).

In women's semifinals, the winners are Nazym Kyzaibai (50kg), Zhazira Orakbayeva (52kg), Madina Nurshayeva (66kg), Dariga Shakimova (70kg) and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg)

13 Kazakh boxers, including nine men and four women, will compete for gold medals at the championships.