Kazakhstan wins 9 fights at the start of 2017 IMMAF World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh national MMA team started competing at the IMMAF World Championships in Bahrain on November 12, Kazinform reports.

15 athletes are defending the honor of Kazakhstan at the largest world MMA championships in history as 252 athletes from 51 countries are taking part in the tournament.





The first day was successful for Kazakh fighters. They won 9 of 11 fights including seven ahead of time.





The following athletes of our team defeated their opponents:

Dastan Zhakypbekov (56.7 kg)

Olzhas Moldagaliyev, Dinislam Jetpisov (61.2 kg)

Merey Zhubanov, Bekzat Zhasiya (65.8 kg)

Neimat Asadov (70.3 kg)

Makhir Aliyev, Zhan Kenzhebaev (77.1 kg)

Madi Dosmukhametov (83.9 kg).