EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:50, 08 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 9 licenses for World Boxing Championships

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers grabbed one gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the Continental Asian Boxing Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    Vassily Levit fighting in 91kg weight division became the only Kazakh boxer who won the gold medal.

    Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Yerik Alzhanov (81kg) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91kg) won silver medals.

    Azamat Issakulov (52kg), Kairat Yeraliyev (56kg), Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64kg) and Abilkhan Amankul (75kg) became bronze medalists of the event.

     

    All of them as well as Adilet Kurmetov (60kg) have won licenses for the World Boxing Championships to be held from August 25 to September 3 in Hamburg. 

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!