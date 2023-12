Kazakhstan wins 9 more medals at Asian Canoe Sprint Championships

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh team took its medal tally to 10 at the 2022 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in Thailand, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstanis Tatyana Tokarnitskaya, Irina Podoinikova, Natalya Sergeeva, and Anastasia Berezovskaya won gold in the women's 1,000m kayak four event. Tatyana Tokarnitskaya and Olga Shmeleva claimed a gold medal in the women's 1,000m kayak race in pairs.

Gulzhaina Tynybekova, Darya Korytkina, Ulyana Kiselyeva, and Olna Surmina won gold women's 1,000 canoe four event.

Anuar Almaganbetov, Sergei Yemelyanov, Timoi Yemelyanov, and Merei Medetov grabbed a gold medal in the men's 1,000m canoe four race.

Timofey and Sergey Yemelyanov finished second in the men's 1,000m canoe double race.

The Kazakh team made up of Artem Tereshenko, Alexander Yemelyanov, Igor Ryshentsev, and Kirill Tubayev won bronze in the men's 1,000m kayak four event.

Darya Petrova claimed the women's 1,000 kayak single race. Junior canoe racer Viktoriya Romanova won the women's 1,000m individual bronze. Gulzhaina Tynybekova finished third in the women's 1,000 canoe single event.

The Kazakh team has so far won 10 medals at the 2022 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships taking place in Thailand.