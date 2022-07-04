EN
    17:41, 04 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins another boxing gold at Elorda Cup int’l tournament

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Samatali Toltayev collected another gold for the country at the first-ever Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Toltayev stunned another Kazakhstani Talgat Syrymbetov 4:1 in the Men’s 60kg final bout. Syrymbetov settled for silver.

    Earlier Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov (-48kg), Saken Bibossinov (-51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (-54kg) and Serik Temirzhanov (-57kg) won gold at the tournament.

    A total of 16 Kazakhstani boxers will vie for gold in the final bouts of the tournament.


    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
