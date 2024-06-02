Kazakhstan wins another gold at 2024 World Artistic Swimming Cup in Canada

Kazakhstan’s artistic swimming team claimed another gold medal at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Markham, Canada, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.

It was Viktor Druzin who gained the highest number of points (193.7938) in men’s solo free program and got his gold award.

Filippo Pelati from Italy got silver medal with 186.1168 points, and Dennis Gonzalez Boneu from Spain took bronze with 185.8751 points.

As reported before, Kazakhstani Eduard Kim grabbed gold medal in men’s solo technical program.