EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:12, 29 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins at 1st stage of International Army Games 2016

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani paratroopers became the leaders at the 1st stage of Airborne Platoon International Competition being held at Rayevsky range near Novorossiysk, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

    The teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, China, Iran, Egypt and Venezuela parachuted from MI-8 helicopters and passed a 10-km battle march.

    Kazakhstani paratroopers finished the first at the competition. China and Russia were ranked the second and third respectively.

    Tags:
    Army News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!