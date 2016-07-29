Kazakhstan wins at 1st stage of International Army Games 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani paratroopers became the leaders at the 1st stage of Airborne Platoon International Competition being held at Rayevsky range near Novorossiysk, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

The teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, China, Iran, Egypt and Venezuela parachuted from MI-8 helicopters and passed a 10-km battle march.



Kazakhstani paratroopers finished the first at the competition. China and Russia were ranked the second and third respectively.