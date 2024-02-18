EN
    11:55, 18 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins at the start of 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan

    Photo credit: NOC

    South Korea’s Busan hosts the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships. On the first day of the event, the men’s and women’s teams of Kazakhstan beat their opponents from Saudi Arabia and Australia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The men's team which includes Kirill Gerassimenko, Aidos Kenzhigulov, Alan Kurmangaliyev, beat Saudi Arabia with the score of 3:0.

    The women's team consisting of Zauresh Akasheva, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova, Anastassiya Lavrova overwhelmed Australian team with the score of 3:2.

