Kazakhstan wins big at FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston

Kazakhstan’s IQ Robots team won The Best Poster Award at the biggest FIRST Robotics Championship held in Houston, U.S., that gathered 50,000 participants from 58 countries, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

The high school robotics Bolt.M3 team won the Motivate Award, while the middle school team Shymside earned honors by showing teamwork and the basic values of the STEM program.

It is noteworthy that the Bolt.M3 team was the first in CIS to earn the Motivate Award.

As earlier reported, the winners of the Central Asia FIRST Championship organized by the USTEM Foundation and Daryn with the support of the Enlightenment Ministry won licenses to participate in the FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston. The win in the championship provides them with an opportunity to receive grants and scholarships of the world’s best universities.