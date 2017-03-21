Kazakhstan wins big at World Jiu Jitsu Championship in Greece

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Jiu Jitsu Championship for Aspirants and Juniors took place in Athens, Greece on March 17-19.

It brought together nearly 1,000 athletes from 45 countries of the world. Kazakhstan's youth team fiercely fought for medals for three days, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Jiu Jitsu Association.







On Day 1 Kazakhstani jiu jitsu practitioners collected four medals. Dauren Aitenov hauled silver in +94kg weight category, Darkhan Nortayev won bronze in 56kg weight category, Zhandos Nurmukhanbetov took bronze in 62kg weight category an Vladislav Mukhortov claimed bronze in 62kg weight category.







The Kazakh squad clinched two gold medals on the second day of the championship. Aslan Kanatbek won gold in 55kg weight class and Sungat Zakarin - in 66kg weight class.







The same day Team Kazakhstan also hauled four more medals:



Kazakbai Bissengaliyev in 50kg weight category



Rakhat Yermek in 46kg weight category



Aliya Tlepova in 62kg weight category



Botakoz Yeldoskyzy in 52kg weight category



On the last day of the competition the athletes added one silver and three bronze medals to the collection. Silver went to Yerkebulan Begassyl in 50kg weight class. Rakhat Yermek, Ulan Ryspayev and Ramazan Myrzatai won bronze in 46kg weight category, 66kg weight category and +81kf weight category respectively.









