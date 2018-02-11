Kazakhstan wins boxing tournament in Hungary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national boxing team topped the overall standings at the 62nd Bocskai István Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen Hungary by winning three gold medals, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

In the finals, Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg) defeated Miroslav Gorol of the Czech Republic. Asian Junior Champion Samatali Toltayev (64 kg), who just entered the division of the adult elite, beat one of the best Mongolian boxers, World Military Boxing Champion Baatarsükh Chinzorig. Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg) won the final fight vs. Andras Vadash of the host country.

Aiboldy Daurenuly (+91 kg) and Abai Tolesh (75 kg) hauled silver and bronze medals of the tournament, respectively.

This year, 158 boxers from 23 countries competed at the Bocskai István tournament, one of the oldest in Europe.