TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:49, 13 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins bronze at 38th World Military Judo Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan military took part in the 38th World Military Judo Championship of the International Military Sports Council held in Rio de Janeiro. 171 judokas from 21 states took part in it, the Ministry's press service reports.

    Zhaksybek Zhenisbek and Amirbek Zhenisov of Kazakhstan won bronze medals.

    The International Military Sports Council (CISM) is one of the largest multidisciplinary organizations in the world. It unites 138 member countries and organizes the most important international sports events, including the World Military Games.

