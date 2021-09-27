Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Handball Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national women’s team scored bronze at the Asian Handball Championships, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The Asian Women’s Handball Championships was held in Jordan.

The Kazakh squad defeated the Iranian national team 38:33 to collect bronze.

It bears to remind that Team Kazakhstan was eliminated by Japan 24:38 in the semifinal, while Iran succumbed to South Korea 24:38.

The South Korean national handball team went on to win gold, whereas Japan settled for silver.