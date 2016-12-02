Kazakhstan wins Eurasia Barysy intl tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national team of Kazakhstan became a winner of Eurasia Barysy international tournament in Kazak Kures (Kazakh Wrestling).

In a final round, Kazakhstani athletes defeated their opponents from Mongolia 6:2. Prior to this, Kazakh wrestlers won over Poland and Georgia.

The winners of the tournament were awarded 10mln tenge.

Mongolian team received 6mln tenge and Georgian team was paid 4mln tenge.

Those defending the honour of our country at the tournament were: Marat Nymatullayev, Erzhan Magauinov, Bakdaulet Sabitov, Aidos Galymov, Daulet Pakhridenov, Aibol Aitbek, Mukhit Turssynov and Aibek Nugymarov.