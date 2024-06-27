EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:11, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins first gold at VIII Children of Asia Games

    Kazakhstan wins first gold at VIII Children of Asia Games
    Photo credit: Sports and physical culture committee of Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

    Kazakhstan sambo team won one gold and four bronze medals at the VIII Children of Asia International Sports Games underway in Yakutsk, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

    Abish Perdaly secured gold in the boy’s 46 kg weight category, while Ontalap Sagyndyk, Balnur Dastankyzy, Ainur Mukaram and Rasim Bazarbai secured bronze.

    Kazakhstan wins first gold at VIII Children of Asia Games
    Photo credit: Sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

    200 young athletes will represent Kazakhstan in 21 sports.

    Kazakhstan wins first gold at VIII Children of Asia Games
    Photo credit: Sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tourism and Sport Children
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!