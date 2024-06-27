07:11, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan wins first gold at VIII Children of Asia Games
Kazakhstan sambo team won one gold and four bronze medals at the VIII Children of Asia International Sports Games underway in Yakutsk, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Abish Perdaly secured gold in the boy’s 46 kg weight category, while Ontalap Sagyndyk, Balnur Dastankyzy, Ainur Mukaram and Rasim Bazarbai secured bronze.
200 young athletes will represent Kazakhstan in 21 sports.