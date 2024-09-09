Kazakhstan wins first gold medal at 5th World Nomad Games

Yermek Kuralbay brings Kazakhstan its first gold medal after winning in the men’s 60kg audaryspak (horseback wrestling) final bout, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Yermek Kuralbay of Kazakhstan defeated the athlete from Kyrgyzstan, who won the men’s 60kg audaryspak (horseback wrestling) event in last year’s edition of the World Nomad Games.

It's worth noting that the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions brought together 64 sportsmen from nine countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Russia, China, the U.S., Türkiye and Hungary.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Azhar Salykova reached the women’s -70kg Kurash finals at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana.