Kazakhstan wins first-ever para table tennis quota spot for 2024 Paralympic Games

Ali Makhulbekov etched his name into history by earning the first-ever para table tennis quota slot (men’s class 8) for Kazakhstan for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by the decision of the International Paralympic Committee’s commission, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Ali Makhulbekov is the master of sports and multiple champion of international competitions.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

Notably, he secured the country’s 13th license for the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

David Degtyrev of Kazakhstan won a quota spot in Para powerlifting, Dastan Mukashbekov in Para athletics, the team Kazakhstan in sitting volleyball, Yerkin Gabbasov seized a quota in Para shooting, Sapatai Bibarys and Zhanyl Baltabayeva in Para canoeing, Nurlan Dombayev, Kamilya Dossmalova and Nyshan Omirali in Para taekwondo. Besides, Para swimmers of Kazakhstan secured three quota places more.

France will host the Summer Paralympic Games 2024 between August 8 and September 8, 2024. The program will include 23 sports.

The qualifiers will run until July 15.