TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:53, 27 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins futsal tournament in Portugal

    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s reigning futsal champion, Almaty’s Kairat played vs the Portuguese Braga in the Record International Masters Cup in Portimão (Portugal), Sports.kz reports.

    Kairat defeated Braga with Dener Rodrigo's goal at the very end of the meeting - 1:0.

    Thus, the Almaty club became the winner of the tournament, which was held in the group stage format.

    Earlier Kairat defeated two more Portuguese teams - Lisbon’s Sporting with a score of 6:3 and Lisbon’s Benfica - 5:2.


