Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronze medals in traditional archery competitions at 5th World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan snatched gold and two bronze medals in the target face traditional archery, known as 'puta' at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The target face traditional Puta archery competitions brought together 180 athletes from 33 countries.

Zhanibek Kulmurzayev of Kazakhstan claimed the men’s traditional archery gold. Hungary claimed the second place, while Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan shared the third place.

Anna Alekseyeva of Russia won the gold the women’s Puta traditional archery competition at the Games. Silver went to Kyrgyz athlete Assel Sadyrova. Kazakhstan and Hungary shared the women’s traditional archery bronze.

Earlier it was reported that Takhmina Kozhamberdiyeva and Assylmurat Birimzhan brought Team Kazakhstan two bronze medals in the mas-wrestling competitions at the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana. Albina Bakhiyeva and Azhar Salykova of Kazakhstan claimed gold and silver in the Kurash events.

Yermek Kuralbay, Almat Latipbek and Daryn Otkelbay of Kazakhstan claimed three gold medals in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) events at the Games.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.