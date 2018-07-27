Kazakhstan wins gold at int'l shooting championship in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's sportsmen vie for the top honors at two international shooting championships underway in Italy's Todi that will last until July 30, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.



The HH Sheikha Fatima Bind Mubarak Emirates GREEN CUP brings together about 170 athletes from 22 states of the world. Kazakhstan's Maria Dmitrienko took the first place at double trap.



Kazakhstani Alexander Mukhamediyev won a silver medal at the Italian Open Green Cup Shotgun that brought together sportsmen from 15 countries.