Kazakhstan wins gold at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup opening leg

Kazakhstan grabbed gold at the opening leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

Team Kazakhstan won the gold medal in Team Acrobatic at the opening leg scoring 213.7801 followed by hosts team China with 205.0300 points and Australia with 196.6266.

Two days ago, Kazakhstan took silver in technical routine.

Team Kazakhstan consists of Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Eteri Kakutia, Nargiza Bolatova, Arina Myasnikova, Anna Pavletsova, Jacklin Yakimova, Jania Jiengazy and Xenia Makarova.

It is noteworthy, that girls added the fifth medal to the country’s tally.

Photo credit: Kazakh sports and physical culture department

The World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 series has four legs, including Beijing, Paris, Markham, and the Super Final in Budapest.