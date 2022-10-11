EN
    09:00, 11 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins gold at World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan attended the FIDE World Youth U-16 Chess Olympiad 2022, held between October 1 and 11 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, the Kazakh Chess Federation’s press service reports.



    The young chess players secured bronze and gold medals in individual all-round. Kazakhstani team ranked among the top 4 outstripping the strong teams of India and Iran. Turkey’s chess players won first place, followed by Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.


