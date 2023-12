NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan won gold at the World Sambo Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan’s Guldana Almukhanbetova won the title of the World Sambo Championships 2021. She defeated Mongolia’s Nekhitbaatr Bayarma in the women’s 54 kg final bout with the score 3:2.

Raikhan Madi grabbed silver medal in the men’s 98 kg.