    16:57, 15 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins ‘historic silver&#39; in fencing in Canada

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan hauled silver in fencing at the Peter Bakonyi World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    On the path to the coveted silver medal, the highest achievement of Kazakhstani fencers ever, Team Kazakhstan beat Hong Kong (45:22), Russia (45:39), Japan (45:33) and Ukraine (45:43).
    The Kazakh squad lost only to Hungary 36:42 in the final.
    The Kazakh fencers earned 52 points required to fight for birth at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

