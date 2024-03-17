Kazakhstan wins historic silver at ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Kazakhstan’s Denis Nikisha won the silver medal in men's 500-meter final at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sport informed, the Kazakh skater finished the race in 41.676 seconds. China's Lin Xiaojun came first (41.592) and Canadian sportsman Jordan Pierre-Gilles took third (52.289).

Nikisha’s silver medal is a historic one for Kazakhstan, which has never won any awards at the world short-track championships before.