Kazakhstan wins its 5th medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh cross-country skiing team settled for bronze in the ladies’ 3x5km relay event at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Finland won the gold medal with a result of 43:49.6 in the cross-country skiing women’s 3x5km relay event at the FISU World University Games held in Lake Placid in US. Coming in second was Norway with a time of 43:50.3. Kazakh cross-country skiing team settled for bronze.

The Kazakh women’s cross-country skiing team included Aisha Rakisheva, Nadezhada Stepashkina, and Ksenia Shalygina.

Kazakhstan has won its fifth medal at the at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.

78 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, featuring 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

The event is to run through January 22, 2023.