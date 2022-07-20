Kazakhstan wins men’s acrobatic gymnastics pairs bronze at World Games in Birmingham

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani pair Daniyel Dil and Vadim Shulyar won bronze in the acrobatic competition at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

Daniyel Dil and Vadim Shulyar both from the city of Karaganda are the gold medalists in the individual event and silver medalists in the all-round event at the 2021 FIG World Acrobatic Championships in Geneva, Switzerland.

Natives of Karaganda Sasha Rudakova and Damira Talgat were ranked fourth in the women’s acrobatic gymnastics event.





Photo: olympic.kz