Kazakhstan’s Pavel Iliyashenko and Elena Potapova secured a gold medal at the UIPM 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara in Turkiye, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

The Kazakh team scored 1,327 points to grab the mixed relay gold.

Moutaz Mohamed and Amira Kandil of Egypt finished second, while Aurora Tognetti and Federico Alessandro of Italy claimed bronze.