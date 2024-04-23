Kazakhstan wins mixed team bronze at Asian Judo Championships

Kazakhstan secured a bronze medal in the mixed team finals at the Asian Judo Championships in Hong Kong, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan defeated Turkmenistan 4-2 to step onto the podium.

As earlier reported, Galiya Tynbayeva, Esmigul Kuyulova and Zhanarys Rakhmetkali won bronze medals in the women’s 48 kg and 63 kg and men’s 66 kg events respectively at the 2024 Asian Judo Championships.

Aruna Zhangeldina and Nurlykhan Sharkhan lost in the bronze medal bouts in the women’s 78 kg and men’s 100 kg events respectively.

Upon arrival, the Kazakh judokas will start preparations for the Judo Grand Slam set for May 10-12 in Astana.