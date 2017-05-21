Kazakhstan wins SCO Cup football tournament

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On May 20, an annual friendly football match for the SCO Cup was held in Beijing within Kazakhstan's presidency in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

9 teams including the SCO Secretariat, Chinese MFA and embassies of Kazakhstan (2 teams), Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Belarus took part in it.



In a hard-fought battle the team of the Kazakh Embassy to China won the top prize by defeating the Belarusian Embassy to the PRC on penalty kicks. It was Kazakh Attaché Adil Bakytzhanuly who scored the game-winner goal. And the third place was taken by the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

"The most important result of the game is that it strengthens friendship between the SCO Member States", Azamat Teltay, an employee of the Kazakh Embassy to China said.



Nurlan Yakhyarov of the Kazakh Embassy team received "The best captain" nomination certificate. The other certificates were given for such nominations as "The best player", "The best goal scorer", "The best goal keeper", "The best back", etc.



The participants hope that such matches between the SCO states teams will be held regularly contributing to development of ‘sport diplomacy' within the SCO.

