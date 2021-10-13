Kazakhstan wins second gold at 2021 IWF Junior World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rufina Chalkarova won second gold for the Kazakh national weightlifting team at the 2021 IWF Junior World Championships, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakhstani weightlifter won a gold medal in the +81kg category lifting 247kg in total. Taiane Justino of Brazil grabbed silver with 219kg, and Cevik Fatmagul of Turkey took home bronze with 203kg in total.