    08:13, 22 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins silver at Asia-Pacific Judo Championships in Fujairah

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh grabbed silver medal at the Asia-Pacific Judo Championships Seniors 2019 kicked off in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

    Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh lost in the women's 48 kg finals to China's judoka Yanan Li to pick silver.

    The continental competitions bring together 300 judokas from 39 countries. 18 Kazakh athletes content for top honors.

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
