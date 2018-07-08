EN
    15:30, 08 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins top honors at Israeli Open Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 82nd edition of the Israeli Track & Field Open Championship took place on July 4-5 in Tel Aviv.

    Athletes from all over the world took part in it.

    Kazakhstani Roman Loshkarev was the best in high jumping championship jumping 2.17 meters. It is his best personal result, sports.kz reports.

    As earlier reported, Maria Ovchinnikova of Kazakhstan won a bronze medal in the women's triple jump championship jumping 12.9 meters.

