Kazakhstan wins Trap Mixed Team bronze at ISSF World Cup in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Victor Khassyanov and Mariya Dmitriyenko of Kazakhstan hauled bronze in the Trap Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Australians James Willet and Laetisha Scanlan took home gold. Maria Ines Coelho de Barros and Joao Azevedo of Portugal settled for silver.

The World Cup in the Azerbaijani capital brought together over 800 athletes from 65 countries of the world.