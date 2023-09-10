EN
    14:14, 10 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins two medals at EuroSkills champs

    Photo: press service of NAO
    GDANSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan won two medals at the eighth edition of the EuroSkills Competition held in Gdańsk. It brought together 600 strongest young specialists under 25 years old from 32 states of the world, Kazinform cites Talap society.

    Following three days of the EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023, members of the national team of Kazakhstan won one silver and one bronze medals.

    Ruslan Yusupov took silver in Web technologies competence, while Andrei Stepanyuk and Stanislav added the bronze medal to the country’s tally in Network and system administration.

    Besides, Kazakhstan grabbed four medallions for excellence.

    28 competitors and 25 international experts joined the national team to compete in 25 competences.


