EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:21, 18 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan with the eyes of Almaty residents and Americans

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - U.S Consulate General in Almaty has shared a video footage showing Almaty residents and Americans talking about what associations they have with Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty residents and Americans said they associate Kazakhstan with mountains, aport apples, beshparmak, unity, children, music, stability, Nazarbayev, independence, friendship, family and many other things.

      

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and USA 25 Years of Independence Independence day Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!