10:21, 18 December 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan with the eyes of Almaty residents and Americans
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - U.S Consulate General in Almaty has shared a video footage showing Almaty residents and Americans talking about what associations they have with Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Almaty residents and Americans said they associate Kazakhstan with mountains, aport apples, beshparmak, unity, children, music, stability, Nazarbayev, independence, friendship, family and many other things.