    21:43, 08 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan witnesses first signs of stabilization of situation, President Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The weeks ahead will become decisive in the fight against pandemic,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a televised address.

    «The state commission made a decision to impose the nationwide two-week quarantine, it is the right decision. At this moment we see the first signs of stabilization of the situation though it is too early to relax,» the Head of State noted.

    The President stressed that the Government is taking all measures to have situation stabilized. Notably, 400 universal mobile crews were formed to render medical services.


