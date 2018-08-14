Kazakhstan women’s judo team aims for gold at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the 18th Asian Games, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, the Kazakhstan women's national team intends to win three medals, said Head Coach Marat Danaibayev, Kazinform cites sports.kz.

"The women's judo team is preparing for the final training camps before the Asian Games. As usual, the Asian Games participants were selected as a result of the official competitions in 2018. We plan to win 1 gold and 2 bronze medals in 7 weight divisions," said Marat Danaibayev.

It is worth mentioning that the Asian Games will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. Asian judokas will fight from August 29 to September 1. The national judo team will leave Astana for Jakarta on August 25.