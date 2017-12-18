Kazakhstan women's team defeats Turkish football club scoring 15-0

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan women's national football team defeated Antalya Demirspor football club in the second test match within the training camp in Belek, Turkey, Kazinform cites the Football Federation of Kazakhstan.

Previously, the Kazakh players were supposed to have a match vs. the Russian women's U19 team. However, the planned match failed to happen. Instead, Aitpay Jamantayev's team played against Turkey's Antalya Demirspor and won the game scoring 15-0.