Kazakhstan women's wrestling team departed for Brazil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Olympic wrestling tournament will be held in Rio from August 14 through August 21, Khabar TV channel.

The women's wrestling team of Kazakhstan departed for Brazil to participate in the Olympic Games taking place in Rio de Janeiro. The team will have a training camp in Brazil before the start of the Olympic wrestling tournament.

Four wrestlers will represent Kazakhstan in women's wrestling tournament at the Games. They are Zhuldyz Eshimova (48 kg), Yekaterina Larionova (63 kg), Elmira Syzdykova (69 kg) and Guzel Manyurova (75 kg), who is a bronze medal winner of the Olympic Games-2012.

The Olympic Games will start in Rio on August 5.