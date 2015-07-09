EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:33, 09 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan won two gold medals at World Universiade

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Student of Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, track and field athlete Viktoria Zyabkina won the second gold medal for Kazakhstan at the World Universiade in South Korea.

    She was triumphant in 100 meters race. This was the second gold medal for the national team of Kazakhstan. Earlier, another student of Al-Farabi Kazakh State University Dmitri Balandin won "gold" in 100 meters freestyle swimming. Kazakhstan has now two gold medals of the Universiade.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!